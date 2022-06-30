Mere Humsafar Episode-26 Review: Why Hala is not telling Hamza the truth?

Mere Humsafar the drama serial airing at ARY Digital is getting stronger with Hala and Hamza’s spectacular chemistry. Performances are on point. In the previous episode, we have seen that Hala finally realizes that Khurram is chasing her fear and it seems that she is mustering some courage. However, in this episode, Hala is still hiding the truth about Khurram from Hamza despite knowing that Shahjahan catches Khurram talking with her.

Hala and Hamza’s romantic conversation is so cute where Hamza is calling Hala his best “Humsafar” I was thinking that in the mid of such lovely conversations Hala needs to muster some courage and she needs to tell Hamza all truth about Khurram. At least Hamza deserves this, he owes this much from Hala, she has not committed anything wrong then why she is fearing?

Hala has got some spine to face Khurram, she is no more getting scared but facing him with confidence and that is what disturbs Khurram. Khurram is a full toxic character all he wants is to ruin Hala’s life. This time Shahjahan catches Khurram threatening Hala and she is more than happy to find that Khurram is after Hala and wants to ruin her.

Shahjahan and Khurram’s dynamics are quite interesting both vile characters are not ready to trust each other but they both unite to see Hala’s getting ruined. Thank God Hala’s pregnancy is saved nothing happened after she fell down from stairs. At least Hala needs to speak up for her child since now when she knows that her Tayee is partying with Khurram. Hala and her constant whining are what look super annoying and to be honest, we have gotten fed up seeing her crying all the time. She needs to gather some courage and should stand for herself.

Hala is all the time crying and it seems that besides us Hamza has also gotten fed up with her constant whining. Hamza has so nicely asked her what is the reason behind those tears this is such a good chance to tell Hamza all about her past but no Hala chooses to stay quiet and this seems that it is now putting Hamza off. Rumi’s scenes are not making any sense she is cute but I find her scene in the kitchen too exaggerated. The question is will Hamza go to buy what Shahjahan and Khurram are going to tell him about Hala? Hala needs to speak up!

