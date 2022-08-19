Mere Humsafar Episode-33 Review: Hala decides to give herself a break

Ary Digital’s drama serial Mere Humsafar comes up with double episodes this week. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s crackling chemistry are what carries this whole show. Performances are as usual brilliant. In the previous episode, we have seen that Hala finally speaks her heart out in front of her father. In this episode, Hala takes another brave step she decides to give herself a break!

Hala as discussed in my previous reviews that she really needs to give herself and her relationship a break. Finally in this episode, Hala takes this brave step. Breaks are really good for relationships. It is a great decision by Hala initially it seems as if she decides to leave Hamza, our heart skips a beat but then she clears that she just needs to give herself a break.

Hamza is back with his charming side, the side we all love about him. He open heartily accepts Hala’s decision. He says that he knows that his mother is plotting against her but he would have been happier if she would have believed him a bit and told him the truth about Khurram. Hala tells Hamza that she hid it from him because she is fearing to lose him and she is fearing for her baby’s future.

Rumi’s track is getting more intense. Shahjahan loses her cool when she comes to know that she has bunked her classes to meet her boyfriend she slaps hard on her face in front of all her friends outside the college. It seems that this will lead to Rumi’s rebellion. I don’t understand why Shah Jahan is not giving that boy a chance when she hears from Rumi that his mother wants to meet her. Instead, she arranges her engagement with her best friend’s son. By the way, it is the same Rumi whose no one wants to marry now all of a sudden Shahjahan arranges a boy for her. Sameen’s character is quite impressive, she gracefully moves on and shows Khurram the mirror. She tells him to seek Hala’s forgiveness as he has ruined her life and wronged her more.

This break in a relationship starts working its magic. Both Hala and Hamza are terribly missing each other. Hamza for the first time realizes that his life is missing without Hala. For the very first time, he takes a stand for Hala in front of his mother. He shouts at his mother when she is calling Hala names. He tells his mother not to say a word about her character. Hamza is ready to be at Hala’s side. On the other hand, Hala is missing Hamza and worrying that how he is managing his life without her. Awww what a cute couple our heart goes out for them and we desperately rooting for Hala and Hamza’s reunion.

