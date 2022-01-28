Mere Humsafar Episode-5 Review: Dadi is pairing Hala with Hamza!

Ary Digital drama serial Mere Humsafar is a regressive family drama, it’s like any other run-of-the-mill show. This episode is not different from others as Hala continues to cry her heart out. In the previous, we raise a question that why Hala silently enduring all this cruelty and we stand by our question. In this episode, Dadi is resolute that she will marry off Hala to Hamza despite all odds!

The episode begins with that forever crying Hala enduring all cruelties of her Taya and Taee. Sofia has arranged a proposal for Rumi. We have not yet seen Hamza in this episode as well we are so anxiously waiting for Farhan Saeed to add colors to such a depressing story. Hala is instructed to stay in her room during the guests’ presence.

Rumi’s love interest is another turned off what Rumi has seen in him. He is a big-time loser and nothing but a flirt. Hala is shown to be a dumb girl who has no guts to give a shut-up call to him. When he leaves her in the cafe she should have broken up with him but no still she picks up his call and listens to his bullshit. He has the audacity to show her attitude. Rumi has literally no spine no agency.

Well, luck is not with Rumi at this time as well guests have selected Sameen instead of Rumi. Rumi is burning with anger she leaves the room immediately. Shahjahan tells the guests that Sameen’s engagement has been fixed with her son Hamza on which Dadi shocks everyone by saying that no way Sameen is not going to be Hamza’s bride, Hamza’s bride will be none other than her Hala! Shahjahan is extremely mad at hearing this she confronts her phupho and beats Hala like hell.

Dadi is still persistent that she will marry off Hala to Hamza. Shahjahan does the stunt of burning herself when Raees stops her. Raees is not in favor of making Sameen his daughter-in-law as Jalees is not very well off and he wants to marry Hamza at some higher status. Sameen and her father are broken to hear her Taya’s views. Hala is also shocked to hear her name with Hamza. We are anxiously waiting for the prince charming Hamza to come soon and rescue our Cinderella as she cannot help herself out.

Current Rating of Mere Humsafar

4.18 4.2 rating 4.18 out of 5 stars (based on 38 reviews) Excellent 40% Very good 39% Average 21% Poor 0% Terrible 0%

Give Your Rating

Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here