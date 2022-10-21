Meri Shehzadi Episode-5 Review: Cam makes her entry, crushing Dania’s feelings

Meri Shehzadi the drama serial running on Hum TV has a unique storyline. This project claims to be inspired by the life of Princess Diana and in this episode, we get to see a bit of similarity. Like Daina, Dania is not happy with her marriage as she is unloved by her husband. Performances are on point. In the previous episode, it is shown Dania is forced to accept her fate. In this episode Cam makes her entry, crushing Dania’s feelings.

The episode begins with the funeral of CM. Dania is carrying her responsibilities as a daughter-in-law, she is receiving condolences from the elite of the city on behalf of her mother-in-law. Then out of nowhere Cam makes her entry into the scene along with her son. Well, Cam just like Camila is adding bitterness to Dania’s loveless marriage. She is shocked to see them.

Well, Shehroze and his late father have promised Dania that they will never let Cam come into this home or country but here Shehroze cannot do anything. He has no choice but to introduce Cam and his son as his friend and her son to the world. He let them stay in their guest house but Shehroze’s mummy makes lots of hue and cry, and he has left with no choice but to shift them elsewhere.

Dania is recalling a very intimate scene with Shehroze, I must say it was quite a bold scene to air where Shehroze is kinda trying to seduce her by doing footsies. He is trying to convince her not to let the world know that he is already married and has wrongly married her without telling her. We can see love for her husband in Dania’s eyes but Shehroze is merely manipulating her to make things according to his interest. Dania can see that he only loves Cam.

Well, Shehroze is shown way too mean to Charles in the real-life story of Princess Daina. It is now quite obvious that Dania is keeping the family secret out of her love for her husband. However, Shehroze casually hurts her and crushes her feelings as if he is doing nothing. He is so mean. His wife Cam threatens to do a press conference against him if he will ignore her which he keeps taunting her all the time. On the other hand, Dania’s stepmother is trying to conspire against her by telling her sister to accept Cam for his son’s sake otherwise whatever going be happen in the future will be enjoyed by Dania only. She needs to win his son’s heart by accepting his wife. Dania should leave this toxic family.

