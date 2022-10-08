Meri Shehzadi Episodes 1-3 Overview: Dania is married to a man who hid his first marrige

Hum TV newly started drama serial Meri Shehzadi is penned down by veteran writer Zanjabeel Asim who claims that this project is inspired by the life of Queen of Heart, the late Princess of Wales Lady Diana. This serial is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and it is produced by Momina Duraid. Meri Shehzadi stars Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan in the lead role while Muhammad Qavi Khan, Shamim Hilali, Shabbir Jan, Atiqa Odho, Nauman Faiz, and Najiba Faiz in pivotal roles.

The story of Meri Shehzadi revolves around Dania (Urwa Hocane) a simple innocent girl who lost her mother the day she was born and since then she is living with her maternal grandparents in their house. Her father (Nauman Masood) has remarried his sister-in-law’s younger sister who does not like him to visit Dania more often. He visits her on her birthday and hands her a hefty amount of cheque.

Well, Dania’s father also happens to be her mother’s cousin. Dania’s grandmother is quite bitter towards him she has grievances that why he has remarried when he used to claim that he loves her daughter. Well her emotions are a bit justified but she goes way rude which makes no sense how can she makes him grieve for her daughter for her whole life? He has the right to move on.

Dania’s father and his elder brother (Shabbir Jan) are into mainstream politics and he is currently CM. Dania’s grandparents (Muhammad Qavi Khan and Shamim Hilaly) were also affluent but not as much as Dania’s paternal side. Dania’s uncle gets critically ill and the only thing he wishes is to get his son married off to her niece Dania. He wants his son to take his place. They ask Dania’s hand in a very nice manner but Dania’s grandmother is not in favor of this proposal. She thinks that Dania is too simple for such an affluent family. However, Dania’s grandfather wants to fulfill his nephew’s last wish.

Dania calls her cousin (Ali Rehman Khan) to confirm that he is not marrying him under any pressure. He confirms that he is marrying her by his own will. Dania is finally married off to this political family. On the very next day of her wedding, she comes to know that the guy he is married to is already married not just married he is the father of a son. She is been deceived by her own blood! Her father knows that but still, he let her marry him!

Meri Shehzaadi is a very unique and refreshing serial with a different landscape and we are already started witnessing the hues of Lady Daina’s life into poor Dania’s married life. Let’s see how Dania is going to survive in this affluent political family she is married into.

Current Rating of Meri Shehzadi

0 0.0 rating 0 out of 5 stars (based on 0 reviews) Excellent 0% Very good 0% Average 0% Poor 0% Terrible 0%

Give Your Rating

Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here