Pinjara Mega Episode Review: A promising serial based on parenting issues

ARY Digital’s newly started drama serial Pinjra aired its dual mega episode. Pinjra is replacing the super hit drama serial Mere Humsafar. The drama is produced by Shazia Wajahat under the Showcase Production and is directed by Najaf Bilgrami. Pinjra is a tribute to the late veteran writer Asma Nabeel, it is half written by her but due to her death by cancer, this play is finished by the creative team. The star cast of Pinjra includes Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshal, and Aashir Wajahat along with child stars Aina Asif, Ahmed Usman, and others in pivotal roles.

The scene opens with a household where Khadija (Hadiqa Kiani) is a role model and kinda mother who works according to the clock, she is well-organized, punctual, and strict. Her Husband Jawaid (Omair Rana) appreciates his wife but they both are really concerned about their younger son Abhan. They have three kids the eldest one is Azaan (Aashir Wajahat) and a daughter Abeer (Aina Asif) they both are academically brilliant, unlike Abhan who fails to score well in his subjects.

Well, the problem with Abhaan is that he is a genius of another world, he is brilliant in art and music but he does not do well in maths and other subjects. Instead of nurturing his art and skills, his Parents start emotionally and physically abusing him. They start comparing him with his other siblings. Comparison of a kid with another comes under emotional abuse and it is equally bad and harmful as physical abuse.

There is a parallel drawn, a comparison between two households and two sorts of upbringing. Khadija’s and her best friend’s (Sunita Marshall) way of dealing with her kids. Khadija is a devoted housewife who has given her whole life for her kid’s upbringing. She is quite strict and so is her husband, unlike Khadija’s best friend who is a single mother and an air stewardess, she believes in building a relationship of mutual trust with her kids, telling them what is right and wrong, and setting them free is what she believes in.

The title of the play is also quite symbolic its Pinjra a cage. From the kid Abhaan point of view, he is caged by his parents with strictness where he is not allowed to freely utilize his skills and art, he is forced to bring good grades. From the point of view of Kadija, she too seems caged in the cage of her obligations and duties. She has a great passion for music but because her husband doesn’t like that so she has to suppress her desire for music.

We have already started seeing the adverse reactions of a highly strict environment like Abeer keeping a secret phone and Abhan being a rebel. The storytelling is jumping from the present to the past. At Present, Abhan has done a blunder by throwing a boy out of the double story at school. Let’s see how he and his family get away with this. Super Engaging content!