Tere Bin Episode-1 & 2 Review: Wahaaj and Yumna starrer seems an OTT serial about love-hate relationship

7th Sky Entertainment’s production newly started drama serial Tere Bin is starring our very own favorite onscreen couple Wahaaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles. Tere Bin is written by Nooran Makhdoom and it is directed by Siraaj ul Haq. The ensemble cast includes Bushra Ansari, Sohail Sameer, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, Sabeen Farooq, Mehmood Aslam, Haris Waheed, Agha Mustafa, and others.

The story begins with Murtasim (Wahaaj) who is an arrogant feudal but he does care about his people. On Kammi’s appeal, he does not think for a moment and straight away goes right to the house of his rival Maliks and there he threatens his son at gunpoint. Well, the whole execution of the scene is highly OTT (Over the top) giving us full film vibes with Wahaaj’s little fight sequence too.

Another introduction is the heroine Meerab (Yumna Zaidi) who is a headstrong girl, who wants to become a lawyer. Like Murtasim, her heart also beat for her folks. She just like Murtasim goes mad on seeing her house help wounds. She creates a scene on street beating the person with the log. Well, who does that? Geo dramas beat the record of their own plays in OTTism everything is so cliched, there is no novelty in the show.

Salma (Bushra Ansari) and Anwar’s (Sohail Sameer) possessiveness towards Meerub gives an impression that she may be the biological daughter of Anwar who is Salma’s brother-in-law and Meerub is not Waqas’s real daughter. Well, why would such a traditional and affluent person give her own daughter to someone? Seems absurd! Anwar is not happy with Meerub’s upbringing, he is not in favor of her law studies therefore he asks Waqas to return her daughter back to them. On the other hand, Meerub hates Anwar’s household to bits and she has no idea why her father Waqas is so much influenced by his bhabi Sahab and Anwar bhai?

Well, there is another girl Haya (Sabeen) who is head-to-heel in love with Murtasim but he gives cold shoulder to her. Meerub hates Murtasim and he hates her too. However, it seems that it will be going to be an intense love-hate relationship story. Meerub’s birthday scene is quite hilarious it was OTT plus. Wahaaj’s furious expressions and performance is flawless but everything was all over the place. He ruined Meerab’s birthday bash with his friends and forcefully takes her to Hyderabad, where there is a grand celebration waiting for her. Meerub remains silent for sake of her father. Bhabi Sahab announces Meerub and Murtasim’s engagement on her birthday shocking both Murtasim and Meerub. Everything is on your face kinda serial.