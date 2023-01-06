Tere Bin Episode-3 and 4 Review: Meerub comes to know who is her real father

7th Sky Entertainment production drama serial Tere Bin has become one of our favorite prime-time watches despite being quite an OT play it has successfully hooked us to the screens. Wahaaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s onscreen chemistry is what makes this show even more watchable. In the previous episodes, we watched that Meerub and Murtasim’s engagement has been announced by Amma Begum on Meerub’s birthday. In this episode finally, Meerub comes to know that Waqas is not her real father, she is Anwar’s daughter.

The episode begins when Meerub and Murtasim both get the shock of their life when Amma Begum on Meerub’s birthday has announced their engagement in front of all. Meerub and Murtasim both are against this decision. Murtasim just like Meerub expresses his disgust over the idea of marrying Meerub in front of his mother and chacha. Never Murtasim ever wondered why his chacha is so possessive about his friend’s daughter. I thought he knows the reality.

Meerub on the other hand is equally opposing this idea and she tries to confront Murtasim. Their heated encounter and banter are so entertaining and it makes us root for this couple. Meerub is exactly the female version of Murtasim. Murtasim challenges Meerub that if she thinks so highly of herself then she should dare to refuse this proposal herself. Meerub is quick to take this dare she confronts Amma Begum rejecting the proposal but Waqas comes in between.

Haya is an orphan girl who I believe is the daughter of Murtasim’s Phupho. She is head-to-heel in love with Murstasim but do we really need to show such kind of character? She is ready to throw herself at him. The way she creepily goes right into his bedroom makes her a toxic obsessive lover. She cannot hide her passion from Amma Begum and gets rewarded with a tight slap.

Meerub is not even coming under Waqa’s emotional blackmailing, she is resolute that she wants to leave for Karachi on which Waqas has left with no choice but to tell Meerub the reality that he is not her real father. Meerub is hell shocked, she is in a state of denial. When she inquires who is? Is she an orphan? Anwar replies that he is her daughter and naming his wife too suggests that she is not her natural daughter but is a legitimate one. Does one wonder why Anwar needs to give her daughter to his friend when an orphan like Haya is already being raised in their house? Why did Anwar let Waqas raise his daughter exactly against his family values? This part of the story makes no sense but our heart goes out to poor Meerub who is still in a state of denial.