Tinkay Ka Sahara Episode 1-2 Overview: Two brides, two fates

Hum TV drama serial Tinkay Ka Sahara is a story of two brides belonging to entirely different backgrounds and their fate. It seems that the writer has intended to draw a comparison of the two marriages in this play. Tinkay ka Sahara is written by the veteran writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah and it is directed by Zeeshan Ahmed. It is Moomal Shunaid Production. The cast of the drama includes Sami Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Rubab Hashim, Haroon Shahid, Ayesha Toor, Adnan Jaffar and others.

Firstly we get to introduce to a girl Durriya (Rubab Hashim) who is ambitious and she dreams of living a super luxurious life. She gets a proposal from a filthy rich person whose her father says have a really bad temper but she insists that she wants to marry him because she is rich. She is of the view that she can handle his anger issues. Well that angry young man is Wassay (Sami Khan) and his anger is worst than Durriya has ever imagined.

Then we are introduced to a lovely girl Qadar (Sonya Hassyn) who is orphan and she lives with her sister in her in-laws house. How she is being deprived of a happy and full of love life reflects in her prayers. She gets a proposal of a good for nothing but happy go lucky person Hammad (Haroon Shahid) who is so jolly and he looks so funny at the proposal sitting. Qadar’s sister’s in-laws marries her off very simply to that good for nothing fellow.

Well Durriya is fancying that she might control her husband but she gets a reality check when she gets a tight slap at her wedding night before getting her wedding gift. She gets the slap on a trivial matter. She realizes that why her parents were against her from marrying this person but greed for money has blinded her so much so that she had forgotten everything. It is shown that Wassay is good and he gets inclined towards his wife but it is his sister who keeps charging him against Durriya.

On the other hand Qadar who comes empty handed to her in-laws comes to know the very night of her wedding that her husband is jobless and he is a good for nothing kinda person who has no respect in his own house. She is trying her best to convince her husband to look out for work but he is not serious with life at all. Qadar is being schooled because of him by her mother in law despite of being so good at doing household chores. Our heart goes out for poor Qadar but at least her husband cares for her.

