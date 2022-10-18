Tinkay Ka Sahara Episode-4 Review: Qadar starts her own catering business

HUM TV drama serial Tinkay Ka Sahara is down with 4 episodes. The play is very engaging and the flawless performances hooked us to the screen. It is Haroon Shahid’s best work to date and Sonya Hussyn has just nailed her character with her brilliant performance. The previous episodes it has given us a comparison sort of two brides and their fates. In this episode, it is shown that Qadar wisely starts her own home catering business with her husband’s support while Wassay is doubting his wife.

It is established that Wassay’s anger is his flaw, it takes a small thing to trigger his anger and he blows up with fury. He has made Durriya’s life hell. It is shown that Wassay’s sister is also playing a pivotal role in fuming his anger. She makes him feel angry against his wife and as a result, he sometimes becomes even more violent when he is angry. Durriya is certainly not happy with her marriage.

Qadar on the other hand is quite content and happy in her life despite the fact that her husband does not work. She with her wisdom has changed Hammad and her life. She sends Halwa as a Niaz to a few nearby houses. A woman from her neighbors really likes her halwa and she orders her to make that halwa for her Milaad ceremony by giving her a handsome amount of money in advance.

Qadar finds it as an opportunity she convinces her husband to support her and she makes that order. She starts getting more and more orders and her business starts growing so much so that they have created a new kitchen setup. The scene when Qadar and Hammad go on shopping at a mall is such a heart-touching and cute scene. Qadar with her wisdom and hard work has changed her husband’s life. Well, here credit goes to Hammad as well who supports her wife at every step.

Durriya is expecting and Wassay is happy about this news. He takes her to her parent’s house where he meets Duuriya’s cousin who seems quite frank with her. Wassay starts doubting Durriya with him and making up stories in his head. However we get to see a good side of him as well when he shouts unfairly at his peon, he goes after him and says sorry to him and not just that he announces to give free lunch for the whole staff as an incentive. For that, I guess he will get Qadar catering service. Well her good side disappears in the next scene where he slaps hard her pregnant wife just because her cousin held her when she was about to faint. Will Durriya lose her pregnancy? Durriya should leave Wassay.

