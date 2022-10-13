Wabaal Episode 1-6 Overview: An intense story based on the curse of Riba

Wabaal the drama serial airing on Hum TV is down with 6 episodes. Wabaal is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. The play is produced under the banner of MD Productions. Wabaal is starring Sarah Khan, Talha Chahour, and Merub Ali in the leading cast whereas it has Shagufta Ijaz, Saleem Shaikh, Tara Mehmood, and others in pivotal roles. Wabaal airs at 8 pm every Saturday on Hum TV.

The story of Wabaal revolves around two sisters Anum and Maham. They both are giving us Akbari Asghari vibes. As the eldest one Anum (Sarah Khan) is careless, ambitious, mean, and greedy whereas Maham (Merub) the younger one is way too opposite she is kind well mannered and caring, unlike her sister. Their background is quite humbling as their father ( Saleem Shaikh) and mother (Tara Mehmood) work day and night to make ends meet.

Shagufta (Shagufta Ijaz) is Chachi of Anum and Maham but their parents do not like her and they have cut off their relationship with her because she deals in heinous interest business. Shagufta’s character is quite interesting as the title of the play suggests the Wabaal curse it seems that the play is about the curse of Riba. Shagufta gets nightmares all the time of a woman that she had been accused of killing a woman so she might be a murderer!

The best part of Wabaal is that the handsome Talha Chahour of Jo Bichar Gaye fame is also starring in this play as the main lead. It is such a treat to watch him on screen. Faraz has hailed from a village and he has gotten a job in the city and he is living on rent in the neighbors of Anum. He likes Anum but she is not interested in him because he has a mediocre background.

Anum has gotten into such a mess because of her friend that her father thinks that it is better to marry her off as soon as possible. He discusses his concerns with his neighbor who names Faraz as the best option for Anum. Faraz is on cloud nine when he hears about his marriage possibility with Anum. He immediately calls his mother from the village. Well, apparently Anum was okay and happy with this proposal when Faraz tells her that he will let her finish her studies. However, when Faraz’s mother comes, she behaves very oddly with her. Faraz’s mother has reservations about Anum she tells Faraz that she is going to ask for Maham’s hand instead of Anum’s. Let’s see how the story goes. Interesting buildup so far!

