Wabaal Episode-17 Review: Anum asks for a divorce from Faraz

HUM TV drama serial Wabaal is 17 episodes down besides being a didactic play carrying strong messaging about Riba, the play has also taken quite an interesting turn with Zarqa all set to start her revenge game and for that, she will go by hook and crook. In the previous episode, we have seen that Anum takes a loan from Shagufta and she also leaves Faraz’s house. In this episode, it is shown that Anum demands a divorce from Faraz.

Anum despite lying that Faraz and his mother have thrown her out of the house, no one is ready to believe her. It says that Anum has no credibility at home. Anum’s mother and Dadi try for a patch-up. Despite Faraz’s resistance, his mother brings him to Anum’s place to take her back home but Anum has no intentions of a patch-up. She has made up her mind to leave Faraz. She in front of her father demands a divorce from Faraz.

Anum has made up her mind to leave Faraz and to marry some rich guy and she has shamelessly shared her plan with her mother. No one is supporting Anum from her home, her parents are also against divorce but Anum is not coming slow. She tries to manipulate her parents by making a fake suicidal attempt to which her mother pays no heed. One feels sorry for Anum’s parents.

Zarqa Shagufta’s house help has turned into a new leaf. She is no more a helpless and crying girl, she takes the matters into her hands and sets up the manipulation game in order to seek her revenge on Shagufta. On one hand, she is trying to entice Naveed with her charms and advances and on the other hand, she is trying to make Gul khan fall for herself. By the way how come Zarqa applying lipstick and untying her hair is not being noticed by the cruel Shagufta?

Faraz is heartbroken to hear that Anum wants a divorce from him, he still has feelings for her. Faraz is ready to fulfill Anum’s wish but his mother is not letting him divorce her which looks so unreal why she is resisting? Making no sense at all. Thank God this episode we do not have to bear Maham and Hammad’s boring romance.

Zarqa becomes so clever that she is successful in flirting with Gul Khan igniting his feelings for herself and on the other hand Naveed has also started thinking about her. The scene is so powerful when Zarqa is eavesdropping on Shagufta and Gul Khan’s conversation and making Naveed hear that telling him that his mother trusts Gul Khan more than him. Zarqa’s manipulation game is so lit and we are intrigued to know how it will damage Shagufta.