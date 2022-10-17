Wabaal Episode-7 Review: Anum is insisting her mother to get dowry package in installments.

Hum TV drama serial Wabaal, based on the curse and evils of Riba, is going really strong. The performances are really good. The play is raising the evils of interest so well that how they adversely affect our lives. In the previous episode, we have seen that Faraz’s mother wants to make Maham her daughter-in-law, not Anum. In this episode, it is shown that for her son’s happiness she agrees to Anum and Faraz’s marriage.

The episode begins with a robbery scene, a gunned man enters the room of Shagufta and at the gunpoint takes the necklace which Shagufta has confiscated from a needy woman now she is refusing to give back her necklace because of the heavy interest she has put in that woman. Well as audiences it is quite a satisfying moment for us to see Shagufta paying for her sins.

Faraz is really worried when he hears his mother saying that she wants to make Maham her daughter-in-law, not Anum. Faraz tells his mother that his heart and happiness are with Anum and he has never thought about Maham like that. Well, Faraz’s mother does not create any scene she finally agrees with her son’s wish. She very simply does the engagement she slides her own old ring into her finger.

Anum is insisting that she will take dowry despite knowing her family’s situation. She introduces some dowry packages on down payments and installments that she finds on the Internet. This is really a very good issue being raised in this play these purchases on installments and does have interest involved in it and interest does have its effects. It’s great that the play is educating audiences through this. Anum is insisting her mother get her dowry packages in installments.

Shagufta is traumatized by this robbery incident so much so that she does not even call Gul Khan and when her help tells her that she has told Gul Khan about that incident she gets panicked. It is also shown that the woman she often sees in her dream actually is the woman she had murdered! Yes, Shagufta is a murderer she killed that innocent woman out greed of for money and jewelry. It is shown that she had strangled her to death and then finally she has taken all her valuables and jewellery. Well, how Shagufta gets away with this murder is what we want to know. Very engaging content!

