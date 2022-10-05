Ali Sethi, Shae Gill and Leo Twins entertain thousands at London O2 Indigo

Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo Twins entertained thousands at London O2 Indigo over the weekend.

As reported the concert lasted for three hours.

The event started with Gill’s opening solo performance, followed by Leo Twins’ set of instrumentals, Ali Sethi’s solo performance, and then a powerful joint performance by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill singing Pasoori.

The video clips from the concert are now doing rounds on social media showing fans enthralled with the live performances by Pakistani singers.

Ali sethi and shae gill rocked @TheO2 indigo song pasoori pic.twitter.com/WN9fJB0bEn — Azhar Javaid (@azharjavaiduk) September 30, 2022

he’s the greatest of our generation. I adore you ali sethi❤️. meri jaan ho tum. pic.twitter.com/DIRSIKfcEl — heidipeidi (@bootaspeaks1) October 2, 2022

You like to get wasted

I like Rainy nights and Ghazals, we are not the same! Treat to ears listening Ali Sethi live pic.twitter.com/CuWChAe7PS — Ali Raza (@shezanmango) October 3, 2022

Singer @Alisethi_1 performs to thousands of South Asian music fans at the London O2 Indigo for the #pasoori concert, joined by Shae Gill pic.twitter.com/aV7A4bkgNn — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 5, 2022