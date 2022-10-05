Oyeyeah
Ali Sethi, Shae Gill and Leo Twins entertain thousands at London O2 Indigo

The video clips from the concert are now doing rounds on social media

Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo Twins entertained thousands at London O2 Indigo over the weekend.

As reported the concert lasted for three hours.

The event started with Gill’s opening solo performance, followed by Leo Twins’ set of instrumentals, Ali Sethi’s solo performance, and then a powerful joint performance by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill singing Pasoori.

The video clips from the concert are now doing rounds on social media showing fans enthralled with the live performances by Pakistani singers.

 

