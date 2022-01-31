Amar Khan: The Powerhouse that Breathes Life into Baddua!

ARY Digital’s Baddua has been making waves with a strong narrative that is being loved and appreciated by audiences. Starring Amar Khan as the vivacious Abeer, Muneeb Butt as her better half, Junaid, Osama Tahir, and Maryam Noor as Affan and Neelum. From shocking plot twists to a riveting storyline, Baddua has us hooked and we can’t wait to see how the story moves forward.

We’re Loving Amar Khan’s Fiery Avatar!

Baddua follows the story of a young woman, Abeer played remarkably well by starlet, Amar Khan, she is someone who is determined to break down the constraints put on her by her conservative family. The bubbly, confident, and out-going Abeer is a breath of fresh air, poles apart from her super-hit drama, ‘Qayamat’ where she played the role of Samra. Abeer is someone who has wild dreams, sky-high goals and is highly ambitious. She knows what she wants and is not afraid to manipulate her ways in order to get her way. Abeer successfully manages to break through the regressive lifestyle under her father’s rule after she falls in love with Junaid and marries him stealing him away from her best friend Neelam. With a string of boyfriends to her name, Abeer is the butterfly that flutters from one man to the next to find the best one yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

Amar Khan wins us over with her applaud the worthy performance

We may despise her character but Amar Khan is the powerhouse that brings Baddua to life with her brilliant acting skills, exceptional expressions, and kick-ass dialogue deliveries. We’re loving her fiery avatar who is not willing to sit back and listen to abuses hurled towards her even if she may be at fault. From deceiving Junaid into marrying her to stringing along with the sweet and innocent Mohsin who ultimately killed himself because of her, Abeer has done it all and not once has she had any remorse over any of it. In fact, she turns the table on others blaming them for scheming against her.

A strong-willed girl with a voice of her own is a rare occurrence in Pakistani dramas, where women are degraded and shown to be submissive, Amar Khan’s Abeer is shining through with her bold personality and being someone who prioritizes her dreams over anything else. We’re loving her day-to-day antics in Baddua and can’t wait to see how she handles hurdles after hurdles in order to achieve her one true goal, destroying Neelam and winning Junaid’s love.

Are you loving Amar Khan’s character Abeer in Baddua? Let us know in the comments below.