ARY Digital’s drama Kuch Ankahi has netizens hooked!

Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan are seen together on screen in the drama serial and the audience are loving the performance of both of them in this drama as well as its storyline.



It’s been a while since dramas based on toxic relations featuring the saas-bahu saga, as well as love rivalry been dominating the drama plots.

While this newly started drama has caught the attention for its captivating family story and engaging dialogues.

And that has been the actual beauty of Pakistani dramas.

So after a long time, we have finally found a weekend watch that is purely a bliss to watch.

The bits of comedy we get in between are so entertaining- they change the tone of the drama from serious to light-hearted; that just makes the experience of watching this drama even better.

Here is how netizens react to Kuch Ankahi:

I have started watching a show after so long and I think I am enjoying it 🤍 • #KuchAnkahi • pic.twitter.com/pU470oLJSF — m. (@theyumsx) January 14, 2023

Kuch Ankahi is decent. For once Pakistani drama dekhtay huay screen tornay ka dil naheen chaah raha. — Sabahat Zakariya (@sabizak) January 14, 2023

#KuchAnkahi First reaction: I lovedddddd it. So refreshing. From color palette, performances ,dialogues to direction, everything spoke quality and class yet fun and comic where appropriate. Nadeem Baig's magic is reflected in Aliya-Salman interaction. #BilalAbbasKhan #SajalAly pic.twitter.com/380wZT2BZ6 — Rabia Mughni (@rabiamughni) January 7, 2023

The character of Aaliya is such a breath of fresh air. She isn't self-righteous,bechari or mahaan and annoying.#KuchAnkahi — Ken Adems (@chupkarjabhai) January 14, 2023

Kuch Ankahi is Kashf Foundation and Six Sigma production.

Being a Kashf Foundation project, the carries strong messaging and highlights numerous issues but in a very light heart manner.

The play is penned by Muhammad Ahmad and is directed by Nadeem Baig.

Besides Sajal and Bilal in the leads, the other cast includes Muhammad Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Sheharyaar Munawar, Babar Ali, Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad, Ali Safina, and others.

For complete Kuch Ankahi reviews, keep following this space.