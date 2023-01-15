Entertainment News

ARY Digital’s drama Kuch Ankahi has netizens hooked

Kuch Ankhi carries strong messaging and highlights numerous issues but in a very light heart manner.

NewsDeskJanuary 15, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

ARY Digital’s drama Kuch Ankahi has netizens hooked!

Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan are seen together on screen in the drama serial and the audience are loving the performance of both of them in this drama as well as its storyline.

It’s been a while since dramas based on toxic relations featuring the saas-bahu saga, as well as love rivalry been dominating the drama plots.

While this newly started drama has caught the attention for its captivating family story and engaging dialogues.

And that has been the actual beauty of Pakistani dramas.

Related Articles

So after a long time, we have finally found a weekend watch that is purely a bliss to watch.

The bits of comedy we get in between are so entertaining- they change the tone of the drama from serious to light-hearted; that just makes the experience of watching this drama even better.

Here is how netizens react to Kuch Ankahi:

 

 

 

 

 

Kuch Ankahi is Kashf Foundation and Six Sigma production.

Being a Kashf Foundation project, the carries strong messaging and highlights numerous issues but in a very light heart manner.

The play is penned by Muhammad Ahmad and is directed by Nadeem Baig.

Besides Sajal and Bilal in the leads, the other cast includes Muhammad Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Sheharyaar Munawar, Babar Ali, Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad, Ali Safina, and others.

For complete Kuch Ankahi reviews, keep following this space.

 

NewsDeskJanuary 15, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Meesha Shafi teases her first look from the film Mustache

January 12, 2023

Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners

January 11, 2023

Netflix’s Wednesday officially renewed for Season 2

January 7, 2023

BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ to screen in Pakistani cinemas

January 6, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

one × one =

Back to top button