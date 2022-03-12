Baarwan Khiladi Ep-1 Review: Battle begins between Akbar & Jahangir to win over the coach

Baarwan Khiladi, the much-anticipated cricket-based web series produced by Mahira alongside producer Nina Kashif and directed by Adnan Sarwar has premiered on Tapmad TV, a local OTT platform with weekly episodes releasing on Saturdays and Sundays.

The first episode looks promising with some brilliant camera work and we hope the story will be equally engaging throughout the series.

The series revolves around the Shaheen XI cricket team with 12 players that have qualified for a league.

The star cast of the series includes Kinza Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Saba Faisal, Hina Ashfaque, Mohsin Gillani, Shafqat Cheema, Mira Sethi, Usman Peerzada, Fawad Jalal, Salman Butt, Meer Yusuf, Ali Tahir, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Sajjad ul Haq, Ali Abbas, Waqar Ali, Hammad Akmal, and Umer Hayat Chaudhry, who will be making timely entries.

The first episode opens up with a scene that initially looks like an attempted robbery however it turns out that it’s three boys who have entered the home of their rival cricketer to seek revenge for the day’s defeat at the pitch.

That brings Shahveer Jafry’s character Jahangir Ahmed into the light, a prominent Pakistani YouTuber making his acting debut through the series.

The boys are at the cricket academy practicing in the nets the next morning however they can’t explain what they did last night and why Usman has red-eye. Later they chat about why a key player and coach are missing the practice.

It emerges that Rayan had a fight with the head coach of Shaheen 11 and call it quits.

On the other hand, the coach played by Sarmad Khoosat, and the owner of the cricket club are shown sharing their concerns as their key player has quit while the major championship is around the corner.

Baarwan Khiladi sees the entry of actor and singer Danyal Zafar, as Akbar who is cool with the bat at the field and will seek to be part of Shaheen 11.

Akbar seems to belong to the lower middle class who plays street cricket in the day to earn some money and gives the hard-earned money to her mother.

Jahangir the big shot, wants his dad played by Usman Pirzada to call the coach and ensure that he is selected for the playing Shaheen 11 at the camp being held. His father tries to instill some sense in his mind of how important performance and education are in life.

But, it’s no use. Jahangir already thinks that he is superior because of being born with a golden spoon in his mouth. He later meets the coach reminding him what his father talked at the phone call.

So far all the main characters of the series have been revealed.

Kinza Hashmi is playing Alia, whose brother Junaid is also at the academy, both are worried about the bounced check that was given by the coach.

Junaid breaks the news that Akbar will also be joining the camp for the talent hunt competition.

Akbar the neighborhood’s local hero cricketer turns out to be the love interest of Alia. Both are looking forward to getting married but that’s only possible when Akbar will be able to strike gold with the bat.

Akbar despite outshining everyone at the trials is not included in the playing eleven. The reason is Jahangir’s father’s phone call to the coach. Jahangir at the last moment is announced at the final member of the playing eleven while Akbar is no less than a Baarwan Khiladi who will be sitting at the bench waiting for his call to play.

Now it is evident that the battle between Akbar and Jahangir will begin to win over the coach and claim their position as the best player of the team.

The story moves forwards in the midst of rivalry, power, an unfair system, and nepotism.