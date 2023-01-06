BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ to screen in Pakistani cinemas

BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ will be screened in Pakistani cinemas!

Cinema chain Cinepax in a social media post has shared the official poster of the film, revealing the release date on it.

Are you ready to Witness this at Cinepax Cinemas? pic.twitter.com/9dt5WMqKGb — Cinepax Cinemas (@cinepax_cinema) January 6, 2023

As reported, a nearly two-hour-long film is described to be a special cinematic cut that has been re-edited and remixed for the big screen.

The film will feature the K-pop band members Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at their concert Yet to Come in Busan which was held last year on October 15 to support South Korea’s bid to host World Expo in 2030.

<BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas>

Cinematic cuts only in ScreenX, 4DX and big screens ✔ Release at 1st, Feb, 2023

✔ Ticket opens at 11st, Jan, 2023

🔗Info at https://t.co/mZGwAzeyxq #YetToComeInCinemas pic.twitter.com/X8oi9StIUI — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 20, 2022

BTS Pakistan ARMY are you ready to watch this at Cinepax Cinemas?