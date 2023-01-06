Entertainment News

BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ to screen in Pakistani cinemas

BTS Pakistan ARMY are you ready to watch this at Cinepax Cinemas?

January 6, 2023
BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ will be screened in Pakistani cinemas!

Cinema chain Cinepax in a social media post has shared the official poster of the film, revealing the release date on it.

As reported, a nearly two-hour-long film is described to be a special cinematic cut that has been re-edited and remixed for the big screen.

The film will feature the K-pop band members Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at their concert Yet to Come in Busan which was held last year on October 15 to support South Korea’s bid to host World Expo in 2030.

 

NewsDesk

