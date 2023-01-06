BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ to screen in Pakistani cinemas
BTS Pakistan ARMY are you ready to watch this at Cinepax Cinemas?
BTS’s concert film ‘Yet To Come’ will be screened in Pakistani cinemas!
Cinema chain Cinepax in a social media post has shared the official poster of the film, revealing the release date on it.
Are you ready to Witness this at Cinepax Cinemas? pic.twitter.com/9dt5WMqKGb
— Cinepax Cinemas (@cinepax_cinema) January 6, 2023
As reported, a nearly two-hour-long film is described to be a special cinematic cut that has been re-edited and remixed for the big screen.
The film will feature the K-pop band members Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at their concert Yet to Come in Busan which was held last year on October 15 to support South Korea’s bid to host World Expo in 2030.
<BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas>
Cinematic cuts only in ScreenX, 4DX and big screens
✔ Release at 1st, Feb, 2023
✔ Ticket opens at 11st, Jan, 2023
🔗Info at https://t.co/mZGwAzeyxq
#YetToComeInCinemas pic.twitter.com/X8oi9StIUI
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 20, 2022
BTS Pakistan ARMY are you ready to watch this at Cinepax Cinemas?