Sonya Hussyn, Mohsin Abbas Haider starrer ‘Daadal’ gets a release date

Sonya Hussyn, Mohsin Abbas Haider’s starrer ‘Daadal’ gets a release date!

The writer and director of the film Abu Aleeha took to Instagram to announce that Daadal will be released in 2023, on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Calling it a “gangster crime thriller,” Aleeha captioned the post, “I am not a mere resistance to fear, I am the courage life has ever imagined, I am Haya Baloch,” as he introduced the title character.



The film will also feature, Rizwan Ali Jafri, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Shamoon Abbasi.

Mohsin Abbas Haider is reported to be playing the role of a policeman in the film.

It was reported, earlier that Sonya will be seen essaying the role of a contract killer, and coaches were hired for her to learn the proper Lyari dialect for the project.

Let’s wait a few more months to find out the complete story for the film.