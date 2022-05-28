Oyeyeah
Danish Taimoor trolled for Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’s cringey scene

We believe in this digital age our drama makers need to come up with more creative means.

Danish Taimoor trolled for Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’s cringy scene!

Since its release, the drama has taken the internet by storm and its first episode has garnered 16 million views on YouTube while 2nd episode hits 11 million views in just a few days.

Recently, 3rd episode went on air and in no time crossed 7 million YouTube views.

however, it’s the scene of Danish Taimoor from the latest episode that is being rolled for its cringy element.

We believe in this digital age our drama makers need to come up with more creative means.

Danish Taimoor has somehow become the new anti-hero of the industry repeating the same roles.

In his latest, the phone scene talking to the heroine on call went viral with netizens sharing all sorts of reactions:

 

 

 

