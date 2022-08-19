Daraz takes action on complaints of pirated copies of recent release Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Daraz has taken action on complaints of pirated copies of the recent release Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad being sold on the platform.

Daraz addressed the complaints under the tweets of the film’s lead star Mahira Khan and director Nabeel Qureshi.



“This was allegedly uploaded by a seller and has been removed from the platform as soon as our compliance team picked it up,” e-commerce platform Daraz said.

“We also delist these sellers regularly from the platform. Daraz, in any way, does not support plagiarism or any such violations,” it added.



It was the other day when director-screenwriter Nabeel Qureshi called out the e-commerce platform Daraz for selling pirated copies of his recent release Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

“This is criminal! Daraz is selling our film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s pirated version officially on their website, while the film is playing in cinemas across Pakistan. This is damaging the cinema and film industry. It’s alarming. [Production company] Filmwala Pictures is going to take strict action against it,” Qureshi highlighted in a tweet.

Released on Eid ul Azha, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad has so far bagged a business worth 26.75 million and is still running successfully on cinema screens across the country.