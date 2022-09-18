Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi hit Netflix, Twitter reacts

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi hit Netflix, and Twitter reacts to it.

So far the film has received positive reviews for the watchers on the OTT platform.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi premiered on the streaming service on September 16.

The film has been premiered exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.

Set in 1984 Delhi, Jogi tells the story of friendship rising above religious and political barriers.

The film revolves around the story of a young man from a working-class family in the heart of India, Joginder (Diljit Dosanjh).

However, his life is turned upside down following the assassination of the Indian prime minister Indra Gandhi. Joginder finds himself fighting for his very survival as tensions rise in Delhi.

The story follows film the protagonist’s attempts at protecting his people the Sikh community from danger.

The viewers are lauding Diljit’s performance, terming it ‘compelling’ as he navigates the various moods as the story progresses in a terrific manner.

For many, it refreshed the memories of the 1984 riots in Delhi often termed as Sikh Genocide in the name of operation Blue Star.

Here is how Twitter reacts to the Jogi:

Diljit just refreshed 1984 #SikhGenocide. The wounds are still very much alive and the justice is still in coma. Great work and screenplay #Netflix #Jogi @diljitdosanjh. ਤੇਰਾ ਦੇਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਣਾ, ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ ਜੋ ਹਿਮਤ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਉਹ ਬਾਕਮਾਲ ਹੈ| pic.twitter.com/iYl5t8BnE3 — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐫𝐚𝐣 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐢🦅 (@jattaoye) September 16, 2022

Hats off to the whole team of #jogi thank you for showing the truth to the world 🙏🏽 Diljit bro even got more respect for you in my eyes for bringing the truth to the world 🙏🏽 @diljitdosanjh @netflix I request everyone one to watch and support this movie 🙏🏽 — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) September 17, 2022

Watched #JogiOnNetflix. It has left me with so many questions. We talk about Hitler, what he did but why we never talk about the 1984 Sikh riots? So many Sikhs were killed for no reason. Diljit @diljitdosanjh thank you for #Jogi. Like you said — It was not a riot but an exodus pic.twitter.com/l7WJB6SSIi — Eshita Bhargava (@eshita_bhargava) September 17, 2022

a brilliant film on murder of humanity. must watch. i love you @diljitdosanjh salute to team #jogi #JogiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/jdEKNrsurN — Rana Ranbir (@meranaranbir) September 17, 2022

Rarely you'll find me in tears however I'm sobbing subsequently after watching #JogiOnNetflix. @diljitdosanjh you have my heart, Dil jit litta ❤️🥹. #Jogi is #MustWatch. "1984 wasn't a riot, it was a genocide" You have all my respect @aliabbaszafar @Mdzeeshanayyub @tentej 🛐 pic.twitter.com/yPQAlFI3Xx — Arshdeep Singh Sehdev (@arshdeep27singh) September 17, 2022

#JogiOnNetflix The Best Movie Ever Seen.@diljitdosanjh 👌🏻 Saariya Cheeza Ch No. 1 bhaave acting hove,expression,emotions. Movie shows sacrifice from sikhs, true friendship, togetherness. Jo Kuch Vi 1984 ch sikhaan ne sahya, sabh kujh sach dakhaya. ਗਲਾ,ਦਿਲ,ਅੱਖਾਂ ਸਭ ਭਰ ਆਈਆਂ।❤️ — Dilpreet Ghutta (@dilpreetghutta) September 18, 2022