Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi hit Netflix, Twitter reacts

Set in 1984 Delhi, Jogi tells the story of friendship rising above religious and political barriers.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi hit Netflix, and Twitter reacts to it.

So far the film has received positive reviews for the watchers on the OTT platform.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi premiered on the streaming service on September 16.

The film has been premiered exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.

The film revolves around the story of a young man from a working-class family in the heart of India, Joginder (Diljit Dosanjh).

However, his life is turned upside down following the assassination of the Indian prime minister Indra Gandhi. Joginder finds himself fighting for his very survival as tensions rise in Delhi.

The story follows film the protagonist’s attempts at protecting his people the Sikh community from danger.

The viewers are lauding Diljit’s performance, terming it ‘compelling’ as he navigates the various moods as the story progresses in a terrific manner.

For many, it refreshed the memories of the 1984 riots in Delhi often termed as Sikh Genocide in the name of operation Blue Star.

Here is how Twitter reacts to the Jogi:

 

 

 

 

