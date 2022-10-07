Oyeyeah
Drama Habs "Ketchup" dialogue has left the internet in fits

For those who don't know "ketchup bhi nhi le kar gai" scene is now a trending meme!

Drama Habs‘s “Ketchup” dialogue has left the internet in fits!

Feroze Khan and Ushana Shah’s starrer ARY Digital’s drama is currently one of the favorite serials in running.

However, it was the Ketchup dialogue that has stolen the limelight from the main cast and left the fans in fits of giggles watching the wacky act.

Published Earlier:

For those unsevered, the character Zoya’s husband, a jobless is being scolded by his parents for ordering pizzas by using mother’s credit card.

Zoya who married her love interest after running away from home is least bothered by the scolding and takes some good three pizza slices to her room to avoid her in-laws’ scolding.

And the poor husband is left worried that Zoya didn’t take ketchup with her!

It seems like Ketchup overnight in Pakistan has become the ultimate couple’s goal now.

 

 

“ketchup bhi nhi le kar gai” scene is now a trending meme!

So now you know why Ketchup is tending on social media timelines now.

For drama Habs’ full review catch up with OyeYeah’s drama review section.

