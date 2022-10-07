Drama Habs “Ketchup” dialogue has left the internet in fits

Drama Habs‘s “Ketchup” dialogue has left the internet in fits!



Feroze Khan and Ushana Shah’s starrer ARY Digital’s drama is currently one of the favorite serials in running.

However, it was the Ketchup dialogue that has stolen the limelight from the main cast and left the fans in fits of giggles watching the wacky act.

For those unsevered, the character Zoya’s husband, a jobless is being scolded by his parents for ordering pizzas by using mother’s credit card.

Zoya who married her love interest after running away from home is least bothered by the scolding and takes some good three pizza slices to her room to avoid her in-laws’ scolding.

And the poor husband is left worried that Zoya didn’t take ketchup with her!

Those who don't know "ketchup bhi nhi le kr gyi" wala scene.

Have fun. pic.twitter.com/JNpW9yCEdq — hareem || Stan imran khan (@hareem_rana) October 7, 2022

It seems like Ketchup overnight in Pakistan has become the ultimate couple’s goal now.

In a world full of "Chaand taaray tor k laaun ga", be her "Ketchup bhi nhi le kar gayi vo" 🤣#ketchup — Aimen Duryab (@BaatSunoAimen) October 7, 2022

If he doesn't notice the ketchup missing from your plate, sorry sis he is not the one. — Minah Saqib (@ItsmeDrMinahaha) October 7, 2022

Ketchup is a new love language now — Me Borgar (@borgarr_me) October 7, 2022

Ketchup kay begair survival not possible🤣 pic.twitter.com/PEXkii8MCd — 🌼 (@far_waaa) October 7, 2022

“ketchup bhi nhi le kar gai” scene is now a trending meme!

Zoya's husband whenever he sees her struggling with sookha pizza without ketchup 😪 pic.twitter.com/tzoYQ9i1T3 — Maria Rajpoot🦋🇵🇰❤||Shadab Khan stan|| (@Eyescutfromstar) October 7, 2022

If Loyalty had A Face😂😭😂

Ketchup bhi nhi lekr gaii😂💔 pic.twitter.com/i1tlSVvI8x — K H U R A M ° (@AbbyTumYaha) October 7, 2022

Someone give this man a Ketchup pack.. pic.twitter.com/f7jvQusENN — Awami Speaks (@awamispeaks) October 7, 2022

Me having a drink after watching ketchup scene be like pic.twitter.com/tRYTbItuat — Umar Rao (@umar_says_) October 6, 2022

Ketchup b nhi ly kr gye wo: pic.twitter.com/z92spm76Rw — oz. ||pasta|| (@isthishalal_) October 7, 2022

So now you know why Ketchup is tending on social media timelines now.

