Emilio Delgado, a cherished icon on “Sesame Street,” dies aged 81

By Saman Siddiqui
Emilio Delgado, a cherished icon on “Sesame Street” dies aged 81.

Emilio Delgado, best known by many as Luis from “Sesame Street”, was regular on the show from 1971 to 2015.

As being reported, he had been battling blood cancer for the past few years and died surrounded by his family in NYC.

The Mexican-American actor became a household name for his character Sesame Street’s Luis,  the singing owner of the neighborhood “Fix-It Shop” on the long-running children’s television show.

