Emilio Delgado, a cherished icon on “Sesame Street” dies aged 81.

Emilio Delgado, best known by many as Luis from “Sesame Street”, was regular on the show from 1971 to 2015.



As being reported, he had been battling blood cancer for the past few years and died surrounded by his family in NYC.



The Mexican-American actor became a household name for his character Sesame Street’s Luis, the singing owner of the neighborhood “Fix-It Shop” on the long-running children’s television show.

Generations of fans took to social media to pay tribute to their childhood hero:

We are heartbroken to report the passing of Emilio Delgado; best known as Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street, who joined the series in 1971



Thank you for all of the wonderful memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nORrST50A5 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 10, 2022

RIP Emilio Delgado. Luis and Maria were the first Latinos I ever saw on TV. They were a huge part of my family. They paved the way. #legend QEPD pic.twitter.com/vYKmesjXIN — Rosy Cordero (@SocialRosy) March 10, 2022

Room Rater in Memoriam. Emilio Delgado has died. He was 81. Thank you, Luis Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/DcvtYcajjj — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 10, 2022

I didn’t expect to hear this kind of news but I am heartbroken.



We’ll miss you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fbh3UemVOB — Sir Simon A.  (@BabyLamb5) March 10, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we learn about the passing of Emilio Delgado.



Emilio rode on the Sesame Street float alongside fellow cast members for many years, until making his final appearance in 2013.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wMCAFJoXF2 — Macy's Parade History (@ParadeHistory) March 10, 2022

RIP you proud Chicano, consummate entertainer & sweet man. Emilio Delgado always announced himself on the phone by saying, “It’s Emilio—Luis from Sesame Street.” As if he needed any introduction! He & Sonia Manzano made Latin-American kids feel seen, accepted, and sunny. 💔 pic.twitter.com/PIdkmx7HOJ — David Kamp (@MrKamp) March 10, 2022