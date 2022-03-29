Faran Tahir all set to make his Broadway debut with an adaptation of The Kite Runner

Faran Tahir is all set to make his Broadway debut!

Pakistani-American actor will be starring in the Broadway adaptation of Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 best seller novel The Kite Runner.

As being reported, Farhan will be playing the character of Baba, the father of protagonist Amir.

The Kite Runner is due to begin performances on July 6, directed by Giles Croft.

The news of Faran Tahir being dropped in for the character was shared by his wife actor Zara Tareen in an Instagram post.

While screenshot of the news, Zara captioned her post saying, “To say that I am proud of you is an understatement. I always wished I’d seen you on stage doing your Othello or your Richard III but my wish has come true even better than that. I get to see you on the most prestigious stage on earth, Broadway.”

“In my heart, you’ve always belonged here, it was just a matter of time. I’m so excited for you and cannot wait to watch you experience this beautiful journey,” she added.

Faran Tahir has starred in several Hollywood films including Star Trek (2009), Elysium (2013), and Escape Plan (2013).

He is widely known for his role in Marvel’s Iron Man (2008) as the villainous Raza.