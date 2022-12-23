First look at Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s Kuch Ankahi leaves the fans swooning

The first look at Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s Kuch Ankahi has left the fans swooning!

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan have reunited once again on the screen for ARY Digital’s Kuch Ankahi directed by Nadeem Baig.



Previously titled Kashaf, the drama has been written by Syed Muhammed Ahmed.

The makers released the first look at the much-anticipated drama on Friday and fans are already in love with it.

Both first appeared together in the 2018 drama O Rangreza and later shared the screen in 2021, in Nabeel Qureshi’s film Khel Khel Mein.

Other than Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan, the star cast of the drama includes Syed Muhammed Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Adnan Samad Khan, Qudsia Ali, Mira Sethi, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed and others.

The first look of Kuch Ankahi unveils the major cast members who are gathering for a group photo in pure chaos.

Here check out the teaser of the much-anticipated drama made in collaboration with the Kashf Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

But what’s the story going to lead into, we have to wait for the drama to arrive.

ARY Digital is yet to announce the premiere date of Kuch Ankahi. But accourding to our sources the drama will go on air from Jan 14, 2023.

Here is how fans react to the teaser of Kuch Ankahi reuniting Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly: