Fraud – Saba Qamar is returning to TV screen with ARY Digital’s upcoming drama

Saba Qamar is returning to the TV screen with ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Fraud.

Popular star Saba Qamar will be seen on the TV screen after a long hiatus, though she has a few other projects in the pipeline.

The drama is directed by renowned director Saqib Khan and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the first teaser of the upcoming drama with a short caption “Are you ready to watch the actual Fraud in my upcoming serial Fraud?”

The first glimpse at her character reveals Saba Qamar is on a train station apparently in Lahore, set to embark on a journey somewhere. But as the train is about to leave her husband goes missing.

Well, the trailer leaves the drama fans intrigued to find out more about the mystery teaser.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar are coming back together for a drama after 11 long years.

Saba Qamar, Ahsan, and Zulfiqar had worked together in HUM TV’s drama titled Pani Jaisa Piyar in 2011.

Earlier the other two characters played by Ahsan and Mikaal were revealed in a series of teasers.

It is definitely going to be an interesting watch as Saba Qamar’s previous hit drama Cheekh was also penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah.

Well, the Aahan Khan’s character does hint at the storyline of what this Fraud is going to be about!

ARY Digital is yet to announce the airing date of the serial.

However, it is being speculated that Fraud will be replacing Sinf e Aahan after eid.

Keep following this space for more updates.