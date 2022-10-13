Oyeyeah
Gohar Rasheed steels the show as Maakha Natt

Early reactions to The Legend of Maula Jatt have arrived

Finally after facing many delays, The Legend of Maula Jatt saw the day light on Thursday.
The remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt which became the trademark for the Punjabi films in the country, has been released all across the globe on Oct 13.
Early reactions to The Legend of Maula Jatt are poring in on social media with mostly the positive reviews and praises for the cast and production.
However, people who watched the first show of TLOMJ are appreciating the acting of Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt in the much awaited Bilal Lashari’s directorial.
He really did justice with his character in the movie, the early reactions from the day on of the film’s release have started to drop on Twitter timeline.
Gohar Rasheed after conquering the small screen is  best known for his work in the movie Seedlings, for which he was nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the 2012 New York Film Festival and the 1st ARY Film Awards, and was also nominated for best actor at the 13th Lux Style Awards.
Spoilers ahead, but we are saving the deets for you to watch the film by yourself!
Gohar is playing the character of Maakha Natt, brother of Nori Nath played by Hamza Ali Abbai.
Here is how Twitter reacts to Gohar Rasheed’s performance as Maakha Natt.

 

 

 

 

