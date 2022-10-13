Gohar Rasheed steels the show as Maakha Natt

The character played by Gohar Rasheed is not an ordinary one even it's a stormy one.#MaakhaNatt #GoharRasheed pic.twitter.com/cwfbWxyVTg
— Ahsan Umar ✿ (@ahsanumartv) October 13, 2022
He was an excellent choice to play #MaakhaNatt.He does it better than anyone else.Despite the fact that #GoharRasheed had a long time to grow his own hair for the role of Maakha Natt,Appreciated pic.twitter.com/M00kEpmeS6
— Ali (@Sarcastic_paeen) October 13, 2022
The level of acting that #GoharRasheed exhibits in Legends of Maula Jatt as #MakhaNatt is evident! I would rate him 10/10 for his evilness! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/88dlGi5YRn
— Ali 🇵🇰 (@AleeBarzamm) October 13, 2022
گوہر رشید ان چند فنکاروں میں سے ہیں جو اداکاری کرنے کا فن خوب جانتے ہیں ۔ کتنا ہی مشکل کردار کیوں نہ ہو، گوہر رشید اسکرین پر اس سے مکمل انصاف کرتے نظر آتے ہیں@GoharRsd #GoharRasheed۔ pic.twitter.com/e1rbqqYnru
— Abeer (@DMisHaram) October 13, 2022
What an evil look of the Maakha Natt character played so well by the one and only @GoharRsd #GoharRasheed good job man!! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/KfbveC9Kqz
— Creative Khadija (@kkCreativeMind) October 13, 2022
#GoharRasheed is known for his versatile acting and He proved once again in The Legend of Moula Jutt..@GoharRsd#MaakhaNatt pic.twitter.com/zGefbSqnTn
— طیب شمشیر (@ShahmirTayyab) October 13, 2022
. #GoharRasheed acting as a brother of Hamza ali Abbasi in TLMJ. He's famous for his fabulous acting and roles. This time again he's playing a totally different role and represent himself a psychotic smirk. Waaoohh he's giving me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/E98WNfZL82
— Huzaifa (@huzaifadotcom) October 13, 2022