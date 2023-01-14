Goher Mumtaz is returning to the small screen with drama Daag

We last saw Gohar Mumtaz four years ago in Mere Humdam.

The Jal singer will be seen playing an investigative journalist in the upcoming HUM TV drama serial.

According to our sources, the character of Gohar Mumtaz is inspired by famous crime show host Iqrar ul Hassan. Who hosts a TV show and utilizes the information along with a team plan and makes raids to unveil the evils of society.

Daag will also feature Asad Siddiqui, Naveen Waqar, and Hassan Niazi alongside Goher Mumtaz.

HUM Tv’s upcoming drama serial ‘Daag’ is written by Saadia Akhter and directed by Asim Ali.

As reported the drama will hit the screens in the month of March this year.