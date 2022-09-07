KSA and neighbouring Gulf countries warn Netflix over content that ‘contradicts’ Islam

KSA and neighbouring Gulf countries have warned Netflix over content that ‘contradicts’ Islam!

The Gulf countries have accused streaming giant Netflix of broadcasting content that contradicts Islamic and societal values and threatened legal action if it was not removed.

A joint statement in this regard has been issued by the Saudi media regulator and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), headquartered in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

However, it did not specifically identify the material, referring only to content that “contradicts Islamic and societal values”.

“The platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children,” the statement said.

“The regional authorities will follow up on the platform’s compliance with the directives, and in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken,” it added.

The Gulf Cooperation Council includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf countries have repeatedly clashed with US film distributors over content related to sexual minorities, especially in films.

Earlier in June, United Arab Emirates June banned the Disney animated film Lightyear which contains a lesbian kiss.

Saudi Arabia, which only opened cinemas in 2017, did not allow the screening of the Marvel superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the Kingdom earlier in April after Disney did not comply to cut “LGBTQ references” in the movie.