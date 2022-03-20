Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman crash an actual wedding in Karachi to dance on Peela Rung

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman crash an actual wedding in Karachi over the weekend.

According to the producer of the film, it was a publicity stunt for the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

The lead star of the upcoming film light up the dance floor on the first track from the film ‘Peela Rung’.



Film producer Shazia Wajahat and director Wajahat Rauf took to social media to give an insight into the latest gig.

“We had a blast and we hope this wedding season you will dance your heart out to ‘PEELA RUNG’!,” said Hania sharing a video of the event on her Instagram.

Parde Mein Rehne Do, written by Mohsin Ali, the film is directed and produced by Wajahat Rauf and is set to release on Eid al-Fitr, in May 2022, under Showcase Productions and Eveready Pictures.

Its the newest trend town to launch the film songs with much-hyped events.

It was a week ago when the lead cast and crew of Parde Mein Rehne Do had arrived ridding a truck for the official launch of the first track of the film at Lucky Mall Karachi.

