Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners
‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Win Big
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were telecast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel that stretched over three hours on Tuesday night.
The evening saw a star-studded celebration of films and television after being forced off the air in 2022 in the wake of a series of controversies. There were also several speeches that reached emotional crescendos at the awards function.
While the “House of the Dragon” won the best TV drama and and “Abbott Elementary” received the prize for best TV comedy.
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” a comic look at the dissolution of a friendship, won three prizes, including the best motion picture musical or comedy category, award for its screenplay and the lead performance of Colin Farrell.
“The Fabelmans,” a warm-hearted look at Steven Spielberg’s childhood, was named the best movie drama and also won a directing prize for the filmmaking icon.
Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners along with the nominations:
Best motion picture – drama
- WINNER: The Fabelmans
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
- WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
- WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
- WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
- WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best director – motion picture
- WINNER: Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best screenplay – motion picture
- WINNER: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best motion picture – animated
- WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best motion picture – non-English language
- WINNER: Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany
- Close – Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave – South Korea
- RRR – India
Best original score – motion picture
- WINNER: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best original song – motion picture
- WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravani – music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj – lyrics)
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat – music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro – lyrics)
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
Best TV series – drama
- WINNER: House of the Dragon
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
Best actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Best actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Quinta Brunson – Abbot Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
- WINNER: Julia Garner – Ozark
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
- WINNER: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Best limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: The White Lotus
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar- Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy