Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were telecast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel that stretched over three hours on Tuesday night.

The evening saw a star-studded celebration of films and television after being forced off the air in 2022 in the wake of a series of controversies. There were also several speeches that reached emotional crescendos at the awards function.

While the “House of the Dragon” won the best TV drama and and “Abbott Elementary” received the prize for best TV comedy.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” a comic look at the dissolution of a friendship, won three prizes, including the best motion picture musical or comedy category, award for its screenplay and the lead performance of Colin Farrell.

“The Fabelmans,” a warm-hearted look at Steven Spielberg’s childhood, was named the best movie drama and also won a directing prize for the filmmaking icon.

Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners along with the nominations:

Best motion picture – drama

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best actress in a motion picture – drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse Best director – motion picture WINNER: Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin Best screenplay – motion picture WINNER: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans Best motion picture – animated WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red Best motion picture – non-English language WINNER: Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Close – Belgium/France/Netherlands

Decision to Leave – South Korea

RRR – India Best original score – motion picture WINNER: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

John Williams – The Fabelmans Best original song – motion picture WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravani – music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj – lyrics)

Carolina – Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat – music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro – lyrics)

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson) Best TV series – drama WINNER: House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance Best actress in a drama series WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily Best actor in a drama series WINNER: Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson – Abbot Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series

WINNER: Julia Garner – Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hanna Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series

WINNER: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best limited series or TV movie

WINNER: The White Lotus

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

WINNER: Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar- Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie