Here’s the first teaser of Sajal Aly starrer web series on Fatima Jinnah

Here’s the first teaser of Sajal Aly’s starrer web series on Fatima Jinnah

The web series titled Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Statesman will be released sometime soon on Aur Digital.

“Await a riveting visual and historical piece based on the first female leader of Pakistan,” says the caption of Prologue First Look.



The first shot of the 46-second long teaser takes viewers to 1929 Bombay, showing a woman picking up a postcard while a speech of Quaid e Azam was playing in the background.

Then the screen opens to 1947, where a train is seen loading passengers en route to another nation as Radio Pakistan makes its first-ever announcement and the scene depicted the promise of an independent state.

While the last part shows 1965, Karachi, an older woman holding her glasses while reading a letter.

The star cast of the series other than Sajal Aly includes Dananeer, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundas Farhan.

As reported earlier, Sajal Aly, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundus Farhan will be seen portraying Fatima Jinnah in different eras, each representing a phase of the Independence Movement.

The story is based on the events of the independence of Pakistan and the partition of India, written and directed by Daniyal K. Afzal.

The web series will be depicting the life of Madar-e-Millat in three eras: Fatima Jinnah in her 30s and during the pre-partition era, Fatima Jinnah in her 50s and during the Independence, and Fatima Jinnah in her 70s during the post-partition era.