House of the Dragon: Fix the light! Fans slam the makers as episode 7 airs

The most recent episode of House of the Dragon, “Driftmark,” came out as a major step down in quality when it came to visibility.

The frustrated viewers took to social media after watching episode 7 demanding to fix the light after many battled to adjust their screen settings.

After having similar concerns about lighting that had been raised about the original Game of Thrones series many years ago, it was quickly understood that something was seriously off this time in the prequel as well.

Watch out for the spoilers ahead!

The episode begins with a majority of the show’s characters gathered to mourn Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) in a single location overlooking the water. The sun went down as the characters all received their individual moments.

Everything was clearly lit and the episode, while a bit slow, was still sitting with all the various power players as they circled each other.

Then, rather abruptly, things went visibility dark.

While it hadn’t seemed like the day was coming to a close, suddenly all the characters were plunged into excessive darkness, leaving the fans frustrated.

Leaving the rest of the light details for you to catch up.

Here is how fans registered their displeasure over the lighting issues:

why is this scene so dark? Can they turn on light???? #HouseOfTheDragon — mo 📚 📺 (@MoTheBad) October 3, 2022

#HOTD episodes of lighting was atrocious as we will know and certain scenes are not being taken the way that they were written or even appreciated because of it so I ask that you spread the word and use #HBOFixTheLighting #HBOWeWantLight in your complaints CAUSE WHAT IS THIS? pic.twitter.com/zKLs91Nl4m — Pink Portrait (Daemon Targaryen's Lawyer) (@PinkPortrait) October 3, 2022

I’m not the only one saying this! Had to go on my TV, turn it to “Vivid” mode, max out the brightness, and, most importantly, turn off HDR in order to get it looking decent. Absolutely mad men in that post production bay. https://t.co/cWWa90wnU9 — Ben Munson (@archaica) October 3, 2022

Had to literally turn my light off to watch #HouseOfTheDragon tonight because I could not see a damn thing. It’s never been this bad for any episode of HOTD or GOT 🤣 — dani (@daniellecalkins) October 3, 2022