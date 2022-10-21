Oyeyeah
Entertainment News

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaked Online

HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui12 views
posted on
Views

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale has been leaked online on Friday.

Episode 10 was leaked online on Friday, two days before it airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max.

As reported,  the apparent episode leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.

Published Earlier:

HBO has issued a statement regarding the episode leak.

“We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads.

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” HBO added.

The last episode leak left many getting an early view of what lies ahead.

And this was seemingly the first-ever leak for “House of the Dragon,” while the original Game of Thrones series frequently fell victim to piracy, especially in the final season.

Many social media users didn’t shy away to share the spoilers:

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You