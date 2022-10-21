‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaked Online

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale has been leaked online on Friday.

Episode 10 was leaked online on Friday, two days before it airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max.



As reported, the apparent episode leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.

HBO has issued a statement regarding the episode leak.

“We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads.

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” HBO added.

The last episode leak left many getting an early view of what lies ahead.

And this was seemingly the first-ever leak for “House of the Dragon,” while the original Game of Thrones series frequently fell victim to piracy, especially in the final season.

Many social media users didn’t shy away to share the spoilers:

Daemon Targaryen and Jacaerys Velaryon in Episode 10 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/wBgI5lFmvE — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 20, 2022

#Viserys a #Rhaenyra en el episodio 1: "La idea de que controlamos los dragones es una ilusión"…#Vhagar en el último episodio de la primera temporada de House Of The Dragón: #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #Leaks pic.twitter.com/DgaKc2fLkn — JGusepe‏ (@JGusepe) October 21, 2022

Just watched episode 10 leak of #HouseOfTheDragon and im GAGGING i hate this goodbye adios fuck yall 👋🏻🤬😭‼️ — mills – im the problem, its me (@milliealtz) October 21, 2022

House of the Dragon finale leak LFGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/qHXB7vSZhl — o𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞o 🇧🇩 (@omarmonsieur) October 21, 2022