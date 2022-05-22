HSY, Mehwish Hayat team up for upcoming telefilm

HSY and Mehwish Hayat team up for the upcoming telefilm.

As reported, The upcoming telefilm is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

Produced by Abdullah Seja of iDreams entertainment, the telefilm will soon hit ARY Digital.

Taking to his Instagram account, HSY broke the news to his fans that he will be starring along with Mehwish Hayat.

He wrote, “Proud to announce that I will be starring in my next TV project for ARY with non-other than the incredible Mehwish Hayat.”

The untitled telefilm might release under the name Ijazat, as per the source. While we have to wait for the official announcement.

This is going to be the third acting venture for the ace designer turned actor.

We have seen HSYplaying the character of Akram in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat. While he was seen as Mangshi in the film Ishrat: Made In China.

The news has made the fans excited as HSY and Mehwish Hayat share the screen space for the first time.