Imran Ashraf starrer Dum Mastam lands in legal trouble few days ahead of its release

Imran Ashraf starrer Dum Mastam lands in legal trouble a few days ahead of its release!

A transgender person has filed a petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a ban on the release of the film until and unless all ‘objectionable’ dialogues against the transgender community are removed.

As reported, Trans-youth activist Zanaya Chaudhry through Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota has filed the petition with claims that the upcoming film’s dialogues have hurt the sentiments of the transgender community.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC heard the Petition filed by Zanaya Chaudhry through Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansot

Muhammad Ahmed Pansota in his arguments presented before the court said that there were some ‘demeaning’ and ‘insulting’ words and dialogues in the film against members of the transgender community.

On Tuesday, the LHC issued notices to the federal government and other respondents in order to seek their replies to the petition filed by a transgender person.

Dum Mastam is slated to hit theaters on this Eid ul Fitr.

The film marks the debut of Imran Ashraf on the silver screen.

Directed by Ehtisham Ul Din, Dam Mastam features Amar Khan opposite Imran Ashraf.

Written by Amar Khan, the film is produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain under Cereal Entertainment.

Dam Mastam will also feature Sohail Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Momin Saqib in leading roles.