Imran Ashraf, Urwa Hocane, Ali Abbas will soon be arriving on your screens in Geo TV drama serial

Imran Ashraf, Urwa Hocane, Ali Abbas will be arriving on your screens in Geo TV’s intense drama serial.

The markers are yet to announce the title of the much-anticipated drama but according to our sources, it is named ‘Badzaat’.

The entertainment channel has unveiled the first look of the upcoming drama serial revolving around love, hope, and unresolved conflicts.

This 7th Sky Entertainment presentation is written by Misbah Nosheen and directed by Siraj-ul-Haq.

So be ready to watch a spellbinding tale with a heart-wrenching storyline and a power-packed cast.

The other cast of the drama includes Mehmood Aslam, Saba Faisal, Nida Mumtaz, Zainab Qayyum, Sidra Niazi, Zoya Nasir, Sajida Syed, Zohreh Amir, Danial Afzal, Ayesha Mirza, Hanif Muhammad, Anas Ali Imran, and others.

Urwa Hocane and Imran Ashraf were previously seen together in HUM TV’s drama serial Mushk.