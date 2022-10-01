‘Joyland’ is Pakistan’s entry for the 95th Academy Awards!

Pakistan’s Oscars Selection Committee has shortlisted Joyland as the country’s submission for the Oscars 2023 in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category.

“We are delighted to be able to send one of our best to compete at the Academy Awards this year. Joyland gives us hope that Pakistani cinema is finally leaving a mark on the world stage. This may just be the year we get noticed! Congratulations to the entire filmmaking team, said Pakistan Oscar Committee chair, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in a statement.



Written and directed by Saim Sadiq, and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann, Joyland features Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Salman Peerzada, Sohail Sameer and Sania Saeed in the lead roles.



The award-winning film will be released in Pakistan on November 18.

The film will mark ninth submission by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee for the Acadamy Awards.

having previously submitted Zinda Bhaag in 2013, Dukhtar in 2014, MOOR in 2015, Mah-e-Mir in 2016, Saawan in 2017, Cake in 2018, Lal Kabootar in 2019, and Zindagi Tamasha in 2020 to represent the best of Pakistani cinema for award consideration in the International Feature Film category.