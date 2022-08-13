Oyeyeah
Entertainment News

Junaid Khan all set to star in an Independence Day Tele film – Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlat

‘Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlt is slated to go on-air on Hum Tv this Independence Day.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk14 views
posted on
Views

Junaid Khan will be blessing our screens this 14th of August with an Independence Day telefilm “Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlat” alongside Hina Altaf and Qavi Khan.

Directed by Mazhar Moin and penned down by Imran Nazir, ‘Thori Sazish Thori Mudhakhlat’ is a plot filled with romance and many twists and turns. “A story about a young man who is not being able to follow his own dreams and ends up finding solace in someone he eventually falls in love with”, stated Junaid Khan.

Published Earlier:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OyeYeah (@oyeyeah.official)

From choosing versatile scripts to showcasing stellar performances, Junaid Khan is one of the most distinguished actors in the Pakistan entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed drama serial ‘Hum Tum’.

‘Thori Sazish Thori Mudakhlt is slated to go on-air on Hum Tv this Independence Day.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You