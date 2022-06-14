Junaid Khan launches his production house, Jeem Films

Junaid Khan embarks on a new journey, with the launch of his production house, Jeem Films!

Through this self-discovery, he found expression and passion through big hits such as Sab Bhula Ke and more. After this, he soon explored another creative expression; acting. And in no time, Junaid Khan became a renowned actor in not only the country but also a household favorite.

From drama serials to the big screen, Junaid Khan’s versatility has been proven time and time again. After a successful journey as a singer and actor, Junaid Khan has now taken the producer’s seat – and is all set to launch his production house, Jeem Films.

A space where he wants to give life to all those who are ambitious about art and creativity. A mindset where community building is the future of the fraternity. He dropped the news on his Instagram with a deeply profound and eloquently put-together verse. Describing Jeem as not just his initial, but a letter that holds deeper meaning altogether.

A story to tell through his journey, and his life lessons.

“JEEM FILMS is a community for art and creativity, expression and reformation, and a new home to versatile minds and passionate souls. With two of my songs already under its umbrella, I am excited to finally announce the launch of my media production house. A journey I embarked on almost a year ago, and after Taqdeer and Chaska, we are all set to release another power project real soon”, stated the star himself.

Jeem Films is a promising platform that is the need of the hour for talent across the country, and with Junaid Khan’s decades of experience – a new silver lining is in the making.