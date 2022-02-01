Sony TV’s Indian drama ‘Kaamna’ a rip-off of Pakistan’s mega-hit ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Sony TV’s Indian drama ‘Kaamna’ turns out to be a rip-off of Pakistan’s mega-hit Meray Paas Tum Ho!

Well, it’s been almost two years since Humayun Saeed, Ayza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho broke the records of popularity and become the most-watched Pakistan dramas in recent times.

And it’s understood that it become an inspiration for Indian drama makers, but totally ripping off the story plot, even dialogues… Aisa Koon Karta Hai Bhai?

The Indian television industry has copied the storyline of Pakistan’s blockbuster serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.

Well in this digital age it’s actually rather difficult to hide the fact when someone plagiarises the content.

And as soon as the new show Kaamna has been started on Sony TV, many Indian drama fans came out points that the story of this show is being told as a copy of the Pakistani serial ‘MerayPaas Tum Ho’.

I just finished watching #MerayPaasTumHo & it does seem the same as #Kaamnaa. If this is the remake, then I hope they use their dialogues especially that popular one if you know what I mean😂🤫 — Amirah Moussa (@amirah_moussa) January 20, 2022

Your obsession with triangles © pasting is real😈#Kaamna seems like unofficial remake of #merepaastumho (Pakistani show)

But by giving funny bgm you can’t change the intensity of matter i.e. cheating. pic.twitter.com/J5gHlTXfBc — DarlingDove🕊||RuRu💕STAN (@SONA_12_) November 18, 2021

Netizens are quick to respond to the copied drama:

Sorry to say but #HumayunSaeed is so dashing and this man dosenot suits in the role the way Humayun carry a role of Danish @iamhumayunsaeed..No one can do and no one can touch the level of @KhalilU07920703#Kaamnaa #MerePassTumHo #HumayunSaeed#AyezaKhan https://t.co/RzsF3y1wUY — Nazish Mughal (@NazishMughal9) February 1, 2022

Nothing wrong in serving true copy of Mere Paas Tum Ho. Just hope your show ends with Manav and Akansha uniting. #Kaamna @SonyTV — FREE FLOWING (@Sanjeev26068110) January 27, 2022

All I hope is manav doesn't die in this remake. However, I won't cry if makers make some twist and make akanksha die after committing suicide.#kaamnaa#kaamna — princeguy (@vrycmpunkfan194) January 29, 2022

Check out the similarity: