Sony TV’s Indian drama ‘Kaamna’ a rip-off of Pakistan’s mega-hit ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Why dont they call it a Remake of MPTH?

Sony TV’s Indian drama ‘Kaamna’ turns out to be a rip-off of Pakistan’s mega-hit Meray Paas Tum Ho!

Well, it’s been almost two years since Humayun Saeed, Ayza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho broke the records of popularity and become the most-watched Pakistan dramas in recent times.

And it’s understood that it become an inspiration for Indian drama makers, but totally ripping off the story plot, even dialogues… Aisa Koon Karta Hai Bhai?

The Indian television industry has copied the storyline of Pakistan’s blockbuster serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.

Well in this digital age it’s actually rather difficult to hide the fact when someone plagiarises the content.

And as soon as the new show Kaamna has been started on Sony TV, many Indian drama fans came out points that the story of this show is being told as a copy of the Pakistani serial ‘MerayPaas Tum Ho’.

 

 

Netizens are quick to respond to the copied drama:

 

Check out the similarity:

