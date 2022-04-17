Kaanpain Taang Rahi Hain: ARY Digital Eid Special Telefilm to star Aijaz Aslam, Sahiba, Hina Dilpazeer

Kaanpain Taang Rahi Hain the infamous political slip of the tongue is now the title of ARY Digital’s eid special telefilm.



As being reported the upcoming telefilm is a three-act play that follows the story of a woman who schemes in the hopes of getting rich, starring Aijaz Aslam, Sahiba Rambo, and Hina Dilpazeer in the lead roles.



The telefilm is produced by Zeeshan Khan through TNI Productions and directed by Mazhar Moin.

The script of the telefilm is written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

Sahiba Rambo has been sharing some behind-the-scenes (BTS) from a set of the telefilm on her Instagram account.

The exact date of the Kaanpain Taang Rahi Hain telefilm’s airing is yet to be announced.

Using the popular terms for titles of dramas and films seems to be the latest trend in the show biz industry.

We will be getting a new film titled after former PM Imran Khan’s popular quote Ghabrana Nahi Hai, staring Saba Qamar in the lead, releasing this eid as well.