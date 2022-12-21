Khoosat Films’ “Kamli” to get a TV premiere soon

Khoosat Films’ “Kamli” to get a TV premiere soon!

In the latest development, a report emerges that HUM Network has acquired satellite rights for Khoosat Films’ “Kamli”.

The film features Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha and Hamza Khawaja in lead roles.

The film also marked the debut of Hamza Khawaja starring opposite acting powerhouse Saba Qamar.

We expect that this Sarmad Khoosat directorial will have its world TV premiere soon on HUM TV!

KAMLI, a tale of love, loss and cloaked secrets, has garnered praise for its cinematography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khoosat Films (@khoosatfilmsofficial)

The film is based in a rural setting, Kamli tells the story about Hina (Saba Qamar), whose husband has been missing for 8 years and she’s torn between the loyalty with which she waits for him to return and the carnal desires that urge her to move on.

What happens in the rest of the film is the story of three women, of different ages and social classes, with unique problems that trap them in the lives they live, unable to break free.

Kamli was released in theatres across Pakistan on 03 June 2022.