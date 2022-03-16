KUNG FU PANDA series in the works at Netflix

KUNG FU PANDA series is in the works at Netflix!

As being reported, the series titled “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” will see Jack Black returning to voice the main character, Po.

The series marks Black’s first time back as Po since the 2016 film “Kung Fu Panda 3.”

Black has previously voiced the character in the first two films in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, which were released in 2008 and 2011.

The three films have grossed over $1.8 billion in total at the global box office.

Now coming back to the upcoming series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, it will follow the story of the mysterious pair of weasels who set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons.

As per the synopsis, “Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.”

The new series will also hail from DreamWorks Animation, similar to all things in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise.

Keep following this space for more updates.