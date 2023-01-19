Entertainment News

Madonna fans call out Piers Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist’ remarks

Piers Morgan has been slammed for his 'misogynistic' comments about Madonna's 40th anniversary tour

Madonna fans called out Piers Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist’ remarks!

The British broadcaster, 57, described Madonna regarded as the Queen of Pop, 64, as a ‘hot mess’ as took aim at her upcoming Celebration tour announcement video.

Madonna, 64, revealed her 40th-anniversary tour by taking to Instagram to play a game of truth or dare with her famous friends including comedian Amy Schumer and Jack Black.

Reacting to her video, Piers Morgan tweeted, “I think Madonna’s become the biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment.”

In the latest episode of his TalkTV show, he also said Madonna “should be put out to pasture” and criticised her for “trying to be a sex kitten when you’re in your 60s”.

Madonna’s fans were quick to respond and slammed Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ remarks.

 

