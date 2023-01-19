Madonna fans call out Piers Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist’ remarks

The British broadcaster, 57, described Madonna regarded as the Queen of Pop, 64, as a ‘hot mess’ as took aim at her upcoming Celebration tour announcement video.

Madonna, 64, revealed her 40th-anniversary tour by taking to Instagram to play a game of truth or dare with her famous friends including comedian Amy Schumer and Jack Black.

Reacting to her video, Piers Morgan tweeted, “I think Madonna’s become the biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment.”

In the latest episode of his TalkTV show, he also said Madonna “should be put out to pasture” and criticised her for “trying to be a sex kitten when you’re in your 60s”.

I think Madonna’s become the biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment. We’ll debate that tonight. pic.twitter.com/ptGfQrjsvj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2023

"You can't be a sexpot in your 60s." Piers Morgan and Kate McCann debate whether mature women such as Madonna should cover up their bodies.@piersmorgan | @KateEMcCann | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/MhLhiB0q4x — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 18, 2023

Madonna has announced a 35-date greatest hits world tour. Some are thrilled by the news but others – such as Piers – think she's embarrassing. We'll be getting Louis Walsh's opinion on this tonight… but what do you think?@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #Madonna | #PMU pic.twitter.com/lpzMH6lMC5 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 18, 2023

"I think she's become the most grotesque, train wreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment!" Piers Morgan doesn’t hold back as he tells Jeremy Kyle exactly what he thinks of pop legend Madonna…@JKyleOfficial | @piersmorgan | @piersuncensored | #JKLive pic.twitter.com/mbyy2pZWgn — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 18, 2023

Madonna’s fans were quick to respond and slammed Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ remarks.

TERFs are more interested in harming trans people than tackling actual misogyny. Madonna was a pioneer of feminism & sexual freedom. Piers Morgan, time again, displays horrible misogynistic views. Where are the so called “feminists” now? Too busy harassing people in toilets… https://t.co/YRMUZnQ1uU — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) January 19, 2023

Piers Morgan calling Madonna a hot mess, a bit rich mate, you look like a deflated ball bag! — Gwendolyn (@GLB_88) January 19, 2023

Imagine if you a grown man stopped trying to make a living by bullying people ?? At least Madonna actually has an extensive career unlike you and your utter pondlife bullying ways ! You are an embarrassment — Vicky Hungerford (@Vickyhungerford) January 18, 2023