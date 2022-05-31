Oyeyeah
Entertainment News

Mahira Khan teases ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ release date

The film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. 

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk3 views
posted on
mahira khanMahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date | OyeYeah News
Views

Mahira Khan teases ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ release date!

The release of the film after being delayed due to the pandemic has been finally confirmed.

Published Earlier:

The lead star of the film Mahira Khan shared on her Instagram that Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is releasing on Eid ul Azha this year.

film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

 

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious policeman, played by Fahad Mustafa, starring opposite Mahira Khan.

Produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You