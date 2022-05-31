Mahira Khan teases ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ release date!

The release of the film after being delayed due to the pandemic has been finally confirmed.

The lead star of the film Mahira Khan shared on her Instagram that Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is releasing on Eid ul Azha this year.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious policeman, played by Fahad Mustafa, starring opposite Mahira Khan.

Produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021.