Malala is thankful to Ms. Marvel for accurately representing the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family!

The official Instagram handle of Ms. Marvel has shared a handwritten note by Malala Yousifzai with their followers.

“It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music, or uses the same Urdu phrases as me. What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect on the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel,” Malala said in the note.



It emerges that the Noble prize laureate has also written an article for Podium in which she reviewed the first episode of the show.

“I love cheering for a girl who looks like me as she fights villains and rescues friends. But Ms. Marvel is for every young person to find their place in the world. I was struck by how familiar Kamala Khan’s life seemed to me. She talks with her friends about Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, listens to Pakistani pop songs, and eats chicken biryani with her family. And I suspect many Pakistani kids will see their own parents in Kamala’s genial father and strict mom,” Malala wrote in the appraisal.

Marvel Studios will be releasing Ms. Marvel exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan.

Episodes one and two will debut on June 16, three and four on June 30, and five and six on July 14.