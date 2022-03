Mark the date! Ms. Marvel is all set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

The first trailer for the much anticipated Marvel Studios superhero series starring the newcomer Iman Vellani as the titular role Ms. Marvel is out.

The trailer introduces Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero in Disney Plus Series!

Check out the first look at Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel:

The future is in her hands.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/k1s7HWOtaV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

Well, it looks very promising original series with so many references to the original comic. While the first poster for the series is a reference to Ms . Marvel (2014) #5!

She is spotted wearing the hat as well!