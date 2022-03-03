Massive fire breaks out at building that was used as ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ set

Massive fire breaks out at a building that was used as ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ set in West Yorkshire, U.K.

As being reported more than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a mill complex used as a film location for hit shows including Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey on Thursday afternoon in West Yorkshire.

The Victorian building that caught fire today is said to be constructed in 1869. It was once said to be the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing more than 2,000 workers.

The building fell into disrepair before being partially restored and taken off English Heritage’s at-risk register in 2015.